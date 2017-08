MAJOR: Economics

FUN FACT: Gosk matriculated at Vermont’s Middlebury College, but quickly realized she wanted something the rural school just couldn’t offer. “I really felt like I needed a different kind of experience, namely a school in a city.”

ADVICE FOR PARENTS: “The name doesn’t matter…what matters is coming away from the experience growing up, learning how to learn, learning how to write and learning how to communicate.”

Read More