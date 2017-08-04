‘Warning style’ traffic stop turned high speed chase, truck crashes into school building

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -Early Thursday morning, a Department of Highway safety vehicle tried to pull over a burgundy F-150 for an ‘insecure load’ on the bed of the truck.

Sergeant Lawson Bittick with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says when the five men in the truck saw those flashing lights, they floored it reaching speeds up to 90 miles per hour.

“The chase exited the interstate onto highway 18 on the south end of 185 exit in Forsyth. They took a right back toward Forsyth and ended up at the intersection of Highway 18 and Highway 41.”

That’s when they swerved into the parking lot of Central Georgia Technical College and ran through a portion of the building.

One man was arrested at the scene while the other four took off on foot. They later found the others in a neighborhood off of Montpelier Road.

“Later around 8:30 we had more contact with them in the save neighborhood off of Montpelier Road and both additional and last were taken into custody. ”

Bittick says inside the vehicle they found three cash boxes related to burglaries in Henry County and as it turns out, the truck was stolen.

All of the men had warrants in other counties before the chase and are now in custody of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.