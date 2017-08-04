Storm damage in Bibb County

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Several neighbors are without power after a tornado ripped through the area of Bibb County near Walden Road. One neighbor says it happened around 7:30 P.M and sounded like a ‘train coming through’.

Another neighbor said they couldn’t get their cars out of their garage because it was powered by electricity.

Georgia Power, Cox Cable and BCSO were all called to help in the area.

An officer with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says Macon-Bibb Public Works was called when five or six pecan trees were laying in the road.

Several homes on the street saw some major damage after trees fell on a few neighbors’ homes. Another home on Joseph Chandler Drive had its roof completely destroyed.