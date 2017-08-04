Professor, University Employee Wanted in Murder in Custody

Prof. Wyndham Lathem (L), 42, and Andrew Warren (R), 56, an Oxford University employee. Chicago Police Department via EPA

Warrants for the arrest of the two men were issued Monday for their alleged involvement in death of Trenton H. James Cornell-Duranleau, who was found stabbed to death in a luxury Chicago apartment on July 27, Cook County records show. The warrants were issued for first-degree murder, according to the records.

Lathem, 42, has been an associate professor of microbiology and immunology at Northwestern University since 2007. Warren, 56, is a senior treasury assistant at Oxford University.

Guglielmi has said that police got a call the Grand Plaza building manager who had received a cryptic tip that something had occurred in apartment 1008, and police found Cornell-Duranleau dead.

Guglielmi said Lathem and Warren were confirmed to be at the building by security cameras, he said. Latham lived in the apartment, he said.

On Friday Chicago police said Lathem had sent a video message to various friends and family members apologizing for his involvement in the killing. Police also said the two suspects made a $1,000 donation to a Wisconsin library in Cornell-Duranleau’s name, police said.