Pilots Spend 18 Hours Drawing Outline of Plane Over America

A Boeing 787-10 dreamliner, part of the 787 Dreamliner family, with the Rolls Royce Trent 1000 TEN engine. John D. Parker / Courtesy of Boeing

Roman called the act a “stunt” and said it is likely the idea to mimic the shape of the Dreamliner originated from Boeing’s marketing and public relations department.

This isn’t the first time Boeing has gained social media attention with its unique flight patterns. Flighradar24 reported pilots aboard a plane in February spelled out “MAX” for their testing of 737 MAX 8.

These flight patterns can be marketing ploys, but experts say it’s safe since the FAA clears all flight plans. Roman said the FAA and Boeing’s engineering department have to approve all the flights they conduct and the specific navigation waypoints that will be passed.

“The altitude, the speed, the power settings, the flight path and any changes that are made are pre-determined in those protocols,” he said. “Nothing happens by chance in terms of flight planning.”

Roman said flight routes are highly disciplined and technical affairs — even when they are trying to attract attention.