Pentagon Asks White House to Give Lethal Weapons to Ukraine

A Russian flag flies near Pro-Russia militants sitting atop a 2S1 Gvozdika (122-mm self-propelled howitzer) as a convoy of pro-Russian forces takes a break as they move from the frontline near the eastern Ukrainian city of Starobeshevo on February 25, 2015 in the Donetsk region. Vasily Maximov / AFP/Getty Images file

A Pentagon spokesperson would not confirm the details of the package, saying only, “we haven’t ruled anything out.”

“I can certainly say that we have not provided defensive weapons nor have we ruled out the option to do so,” said State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert during a briefing Thursday.

Still undecided, said the three officials, is whether the U.S. would provide the Javelins through an intermediary and whether U.S. service members would train the Ukrainian military on how to operate them.

The most common Russian tank is the T-90, according to Loren Thompson, chief operating officer of the Lexington Institute, a conservative think tank. The Javelin attacks tanks from above, one of the most vulnerable spots of the tank, he explained, adding that other shoulder-fired weapons like an RPG could not take out a Russian tank.

Thompson warned that providing lethal weapons to Ukraine — a country “on Russia’s doorstep” — is not

without peril for the U.S. “What would we think if the Russians were arming Mexico?” he asked. “This could potentially spark a wider war.”

Former Acting CIA Director

John McLaughlin, an NBC News analyst, said that the Russians had “earned” the U.S. aid to Ukraine, “but will see it as an escalation even though it poses no immediate danger to their forces given the disposition of the two sides and the nature of the current skirmishing.”

Ukrainian marines prepare to train in urban warfare techniques on the second day of the ‘Rapid Trident’ bilateral military exercises between the United States and Ukraine that include troops from a variety of NATO and non-NATO countries on September 16, 2014 near Yavorov, Ukraine. file Sean Gallup / Getty Images file

“The U.S. should portray this as an enhancement of Ukrainian defensive capabilities, and part of the deal with Kiev should be that they not use the Javelins to provoke fighting but instead hold onto them for a contingency in which Russia actually uses armor to extend its invasion — which it has not been doing lately.”