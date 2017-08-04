Northwestern and Oxford Staff Members Wanted for Homicide

Oxford University employee Andrew Warren Chicago Police via EPA

Chief Communications Officer of the Chicago Police Department Anthony Guglielmi said he strongly encourages the suspects to surrender to authorities. “Police have an idea of their whereabouts but our efforts to locate that are intensifying,” Guglielmi said.

Guglielmi said local, regional and national authorities are helping find the suspects. Guglielmi said police received a call from the Grand Plaza building manager who had just received a cryptic tip that said something had occurred in apartment 1008. Police described the scene as very gruesome. Guglielmi said it is unclear if the incident also occurred on July 27. Lathem and Warren were confirmed to be at the building by security cameras, he said.

“We believe Professor Latham and the victim had a relationship,” Guglielmi said. He added that both suspects’ passports and Warren’s travel visa have been flagged.

The management team at Grand Plaza released a statement to residents saying, “Police are currently working on the timeline and background of the victim and are exploring a variety of motives, including a possible domestic incident.”