Knicks Legend Accepts Temporary MSG Ban After Fracas

What to Know Charles Oakley has reached a deal with prosecutors who charged him with striking a security guard at Madison Square Garden

Oakley sat a few rows from Knicks owner James Dolan at a game at MSG in February. Security approached and a fracas ensured

Oakley says that a trial would waste time and money that should be used to “keep the streets better for kids”

Former New York Knicks star Charles Oakley has reached a deal with prosecutors who charged him with assault stemming from an altercation that led to his ejection and arrest in February at Madison Square Garden.

Oakley’s accepted a plea deal that will lead to the charges being dropped if he stays out of trouble for six months and complies with a condition barring him from Madison Square Garden for one year, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

The 53-year-old said Friday that a trial would waste time and money that should be used to “keep the streets better for kids.”

His lawyer says Oakley didn’t need a trial to prove his innocence.

Charles Oakley in Court Over Madison Square Garden Fracas

The charges stemmed from a Feb. 8 incident, when Oakley sat a few rows from Knicks owner James Dolan at a game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Security approached, and a fracas ensued. Oakley was ejected and handcuffed.

Oakley was charged with three counts of misdemeanor assault and one count of criminal trespass. He was accused of striking one security guard in the face with a closed fist, and when two other people tried to intervene, both were pushed and received cuts.

The former NBA enforcer and rebounding machine played for the Knicks from 1988 to 1998, helping the team reach the NBA Finals. He has since had a splintered relationship with the organization because of his criticism of Dolan.

