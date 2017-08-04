Government to Buy Two 747s for Presidential Aircraft

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

The U.S. government has contracted with Boeing to buy two 747s reportedly made for a Russian airline that will become the next two Air Force One planes used by the president, the Air Force announced Friday.

The Air Force did not immediately release the cost of purchasing the two commercial 747-8 aircraft, which will be modified and replace two old Boeing VC-25As, which are modified versions of the 747-200.

Darlene Costello, principal deputy assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, said in a statement that “this award is a significant step towards ensuring an overall affordable program.”

“As we move forward, we will continue to seek and implement cost savings opportunities,” Costello said.

The planned purchase of the two planes originally ordered in 2013 by Transaero, which went bankrupt in 2015 and never took ownership, was reported earlier this week by the website Defense One. Transaero was Russia’s second-biggest airline.

Image: G20 Leaders Arrive For Hamburg Summit

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

45 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Judge Sets $30K Bail for Cyber Expert Accused in Malware Case
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Bail Lowered for One Charged in Deadly 'Ghost Ship' Fire
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Bail Lowered for One Charged in Deadly 'Ghost Ship' Fire
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»