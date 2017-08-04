Ex-Alabama Death Row Inmate Seeking Compensation for '30 Years of Hell'

Anthony Ray Hinton speaks to the media outside Jefferson County Jail in Birmingham on April 3, 2015. Marvin Gentry / Reuters

Hinton insisted he did not kill anyone and that he was the victim of racist prosecutors and police officers.

“I was convicted solely on the state’s assertion that a gun in my mother’s home was the weapon used to commit these two murders,”

he would later write.

“Because my appointed lawyer failed to get adequate expert assistance to prove that the prosecutor’s claims about this weapon were false, I was convicted and sentenced to death.”

It wasn’t until 1999 that the state’s case against Hinton began cracking.

Experts hired by the

Equal Justice Initiative, which took up the Hinton case, had the so-called murder weapon and the bullets recovered from the victims tested by a team of forensic experts.

Their conclusion? No match.

But the state Attorney General’s Office refused repeated requests by Hinton’s lawyers to run their own tests on the revolver and bullets.

So Hinton languished in a cell for 16 more years before the U.S. Supreme Court finally ordered the Alabama AG’s office to do the tests. He was released in April 2015 after Jefferson Court Judge Laura Petro granted the state’s motion to dismiss the charges on the grounds there was

not enough evidence to conclusively link Hinton to the crimes.

“We are thrilled that Mr. Hinton will finally be released because he has unnecessarily spent years on Alabama’s death row when evidence of his innocence was clearly presented,” Bryan Stevenson, Hinton’s lead attorney and executive director of EJI said at the time. “The refusal of state prosecutors to re-examine this case despite persuasive and reliable evidence of innocence is disappointing and troubling.”

But even after all that, some state officials continued to question whether Hinton was innocent and eligible for compensation.

“The fact that thirty years later different ballistic experts are unable to say conclusively that this gun fired the fatal shots, without the benefit of the original test fired projectiles used by the original examiners, is not evidence of innocence,” Assistant Attorney General James Houts

wrote to the compensation committee.

Redden said that Hinton will have to wait until January, when the legislature reconvenes, and go through the entire application process once more to receive any compensation.

“It starts all over again,” Redden said.

Hinton, who makes ends meet by occasionally talking to college classes about what he endured, said he has no choice but to go through the grueling process again.

“When I got out I had no income to speak of,” he said. “The state of Alabama gave me no clothes, no food, no place to live. To take thirty years of my life and not give me one dime, that’s not right. That’s not justice. I would like to ask the world, where is my justice?”