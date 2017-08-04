Coach’s Corner: Mike Chastain of the Warner Robins Demons

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Last season, under a new head coach in Mike Chastain, the Demons of Warner Robins only went 3-8. That was still good for a playoff berth, but lost out in the first round to Griffin by a score of 56-49.

Region 1-5A consists of Veterans, Bainbridge, Harris County, and Thomas County Central.

Chastain is now entering his second season as head coach of the Demons.

OFFENSE:

  • Five starters will be back for the Demons.
  • They will need to find a replacement at quarterback.
  • Some of the players returning are Jarius Burnette, Julius Cobbs, DeAngelo Whitehead, and Marcayll Jones. They will also have WR Tyler Fromm and his brother Dylan added into the mix.
  • OT Christian Armstrong was rated the 274th best player in the country and 21st best offensive tackle by Scout.com, and is committed to FSU.

DEFENSE:

  • 6 starters are coming back on defense.
  • DE’s Jam’l Dillard and Bobby Kelly, LB’s Jerquan Parrish and Christian Anderson, and DB Jabari Miller.
  • The Demons will be bolstered by several transfers: LB Coby Reed and Safety C.J. Harris among others.

FIRST GAME: August 18th versus Northside.

