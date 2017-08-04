Coach’s Corner: Mike Chastain of the Warner Robins Demons

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Last season, under a new head coach in Mike Chastain, the Demons of Warner Robins only went 3-8. That was still good for a playoff berth, but lost out in the first round to Griffin by a score of 56-49.

Region 1-5A consists of Veterans, Bainbridge, Harris County, and Thomas County Central.

Chastain is now entering his second season as head coach of the Demons.

OFFENSE:

Five starters will be back for the Demons.

They will need to find a replacement at quarterback.

Some of the players returning are Jarius Burnette, Julius Cobbs, DeAngelo Whitehead, and Marcayll Jones. They will also have WR Tyler Fromm and his brother Dylan added into the mix.

OT Christian Armstrong was rated the 274th best player in the country and 21st best offensive tackle by Scout.com, and is committed to FSU.

DEFENSE:

6 starters are coming back on defense.

DE’s Jam’l Dillard and Bobby Kelly, LB’s Jerquan Parrish and Christian Anderson, and DB Jabari Miller.

The Demons will be bolstered by several transfers: LB Coby Reed and Safety C.J. Harris among others.

FIRST GAME: August 18th versus Northside.