Bail Lowered for One Charged in Deadly 'Ghost Ship' Fire

This March 12, 2015 booking photo provided by the Glendale, Calif., Police Department shows Derick Ion Almena. file Glendale Police Department via AP file

“What did we get? $750,000 bail? From our perspective, that’s outrageous. He’s not a flight risk at any level,” said Almena’s lawyer, Tony Serra, according to NBC Bay Area.

The building had been purchased in 1997 by the family of Chor Nar Siu Ng, according to Oakland and Alameda County records. Relatives of some victims

have sued Ng, Almena and utility company Pacific Gas & Electric for wrongful death.

An attorney for Almena has argued his client is being scapegoated for the fire, and that city and fire officials are the ones to blame.

Almena told TODAY shortly after the blaze that he was “incredibly sorry and that everything that I did was to make this a stronger and more beautiful community and to bring people together.”

“I didn’t do anything ever in my life that would lead me up to this moment. I’m an honorable man. I’m a proud man,” he said.

Almena and Harris are being held on $750,000 bail at the Santa Rita Jail, according to jail records.

Both men were scheduled to enter pleas on Friday, but the hearings have been postponed to Sept. 13., NBC Bay Area reported.

A crane is used to lift wreckage as part of search efforts in a fire-ravaged warehouse on Dec. 5, 2016 in Oakland, California. file. Josh Edelson / AFP – Getty Images file