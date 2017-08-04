Armed Robber Caught Toting Assault-Style Rifle in Store

Suspected wanted in a Sprint story robbery on July 31, 2017, in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Fayetteville Police Department

The Fayetteville Police Department on Thursday

said that officers responded to the incident around 7:25 pm ET. The suspect walked into the business with the gun, demanded the clerk give her phones and then fled in a dark blue Mazda, police said.

Authorities did not immediately say whether anyone was harmed.

Detectives trying to locate the suspect asked for the public’s help in identifying her. She was described as white with dark-colored hair and a tattoo on her right shoulder blade.