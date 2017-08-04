8 Arrested After police chase

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Eight people are in custody after a police chase.

An officer with the Motor Carrier Compliance Division tried to stop a burgundy F-150 on I-75, near mile marker 199 for a traffic violation, but the driver of the truck refused to pull over.

The officer, with help from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, chased the truck until the men crashed at the intersection of Georgia 18 and Georgia 41 at the Central Georgia Technical College campus in Forsyth.

Five men then got out of the truck and ran away. One man was immediately caught, but the other four finished.

Police eventually caught the four men and arrested three additional people. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the other three suspects attempted to assist the suspects who ran away from the scene.

The following people were arrested. Charges have not been stated yet.

Donnovan Jamal Hicks (18)

Clavin Elston (21)

Nathan Valentino Smith (21)

Shamonta Montreese Newson (24)

The other suspects names have not been released yet.

The F-150 truck was reported stolen from Bibb County on August 1st.

A surveillance video by the Conyers Police Department caught the truck at the scene of a burglary.

Police found three cash drawers in the bed of the truck. According to a news release, officers suspect the drawers were stolen during a robbery in Henry County.

We will update you with more details as we receive them.