Woman Convicted in Texting-Suicide Case Sentenced to 15 Months

Michelle Carter, right, seated with her attorneys Cory Madera, left, and Joseph Cataldo reacts as she listens to Judge Lawrence Moniz before he finds her guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the suicide of Conrad Roy III, on June 16 in Bristol Juvenile Court in Taunton, Massachusetts. Glenn C. Silva / Fairhaven Neighborhood News via AP

After Roy’s death, Carter texted at least three classmates nearly identical messages about hearing the moment Roy took his own life.

A text sent by Carter, on the night Roy died, to friend Samantha Boardman said: “Sam, he just called me and there was a loud noise like a motor and there was moaning like someone was in pain … that’s all I heard.”

She later texted Boardman again, saying: “I think he just killed himself.”

Months after his death, when authorities began investigating the circumstances of Roy’s suicide, Carter began to panic when she realized their text messages were likely to be reviewed by police.

“I just got off the phone with Conrad’s mom, and she told me … [police] have to go through his phone and see if anyone encouraged him to do it on texts and stuff. Sam, they read my messages with him I’m done. His family will hate me and I can go to jail,” Carter wrote in a message to a friend.