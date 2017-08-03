Woman arrested after cutting person in fight at Centerville mall

CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Centerville Police Department arrested a woman Wednesday for her role in a fight that broke out at the Galleria Mall in Centerville Tuesday night.

38-year-old Keisha Woodson is accused of slashing a female juvenile with a razor similar to a box cutter.

Capt. Billy Boney says the fight broke out in the food court around 8 p.m. The fight left several juveniles with injuries.

Witnesses were able to identify Woodson as the one who cut one of the juveniles. She was arrested Wednesday and charged with Aggravated Assault and 5 counts of Battery.

The Centerville Police Department will continue to investigate.