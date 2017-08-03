Trump Is Probably Right — The U.S. Is Losing in Afghanistan

The crater left by a truck-bomb attack in Kabul on May 31. Wakil Kohsar / AFP/Getty Images

Furthermore, this year included

one of the deadliest single attacks against civilians since the war began in 2001. In May, a truck bomb struck the heart of the Afghan capital, Kabul, killing more than 150 people.

The U.S. military ended its official combat role in 2014 and now leads a NATO coalition of some 13,000 soldiers from 39 countries as part of a “train, advise, assist” mission. Of these, around 8,400 are American personnel.

Although U.S. casualties are not at the level they were following Obama’s “surge” of 2009, American soldiers continue to die.

On Wednesday,

two U.S. service members were killed when their NATO convoy came under attack near an airport in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar.

The U.S. has also been unsuccessful at curbing Afghanistan’s massive drugs trade.

According to SIGAR, around $8.6 billion of American money has been spent trying to stop Afghanistan’s opium production, which is the largest in the world. But more Afghan opium is growing than ever before.

“No matter which metric you use, this [anti-opium] effort has been a real failure,” Gen. John F. Sopko, SIGAR’s inspector general,

told NBC News last year.

That money is part of an estimated $119.7 billion spent by the U.S. in an attempt to rebuild Afghanistan. SIGAR, which scrutinizes this spending, told NBC News last year how much of this money has been

wasted on such things as useless aircraft, unnecessary facilities, and buildings that literally melted in the rain.

Add to this an Afghan government that is “cobbled together from the winners and losers of the last election, and is very divided,” according to Joshi at RUSI.

Afghan farmers harvest opium sap from their poppy fields in the Surkh Rod district of Nangarhar province. Noorullah Shirzada / AFP/Getty Images

So what now?

Some of Trump’s advisers want to send several thousand additional troops to Afghanistan while others favor the U.S. reducing its role in the war.

Joshi is believes that the former would not work — “why would more troops make a difference now when over 100,000 did not during the Obama surge?” — and that the latter may be closer to the president’s heart.

Withdrawal is “clearly the president’s instinct,” he said. “He clearly wants to wash his hands” of the war.

“The most [American generals] will be able to offer is to stop the bleeding, and that might not be enough for Trump,” Joshi added. “He likes winning.”