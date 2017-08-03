Scorching Pacific Northwest Temps Send Cool Cats to Cafés

Langstrom Kalstrom, left, and Violet Dashney run through the Salmon Street Springs fountain on August 3, 2017 in Portland, Oregon. Don Ryan / AP

Britty Viazzi, a nanny to a 2-year-old and a 5-year-old, said her method for beating the heat included lots of water. Standing next to a large downtown fountain, where dozens of small children chased blasts of water that shot up from the ground, Viazzi said she and the two kids she watches had visited several of the best splash pads in and around Portland this week.

“We’ve been spending no time at the house,” she said.

She even let the children have raspberry and blueberry popsicles for breakfast.

Michael Cox, a spokesman for Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, encouraged adult children to call their parents and make sure they’re OK, especially if they’re elderly.

“They always like it when their children call,” he joked. “Now there’s a really good reason to do that.”

His boss, the mayor, wasn’t letting the heat deter him from hopping on a bike. Cox said Wheeler pedaled 1.6 miles from his home to Portland City Hall and back on Wednesday. He planned to do the same on Thursday.

He had help, though.

The mayor, a triathlete, rode an electrically assisted bike.