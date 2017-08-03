NTSB Arrives at Scene of Deadly Minneapolis School Explosion

Investigators from the National Transportation Board arrived in Minneapolis Thursday to probe the explosion at a school that killed two adults and injured several others.

The blast, believed to be a natural gas explosion at around 10:23 a.m. local time (11:23 a.m. ET) Wednesday at the Minnehaha Academy, caused part of the private Christian school to collapse.

NTSB board member Christopher Hart told reporters that the damage to the building appears “extensive.”

He said investigators will look at reports that the explosion occurred during the course of moving a gas meter and where the gas was shut off, whether at the street or at the building, but no determinations have been made.

Killed were Ruth Berg, a receptionist for 17 years, and John Carlson, an 81-year-old part-time janitor, officials said. Both had initially been unaccounted for after the explosion.

Berg’s body was found within two hours of the explosion, and crews brought in earth moving equipment and dug carefully in the hopes of finding a second unaccounted for person still alive. But a body later confirmed to be Carlson’s was found at around 8 p.m. Wednesday night, the Minneapolis Fire Chief John Fruetel said.

“The damage was extensive to the building, and we will await determination from the proper authorities that it is safe, because we will have to go inside the building in order to really make a determination what happened,” Hart said.

The school’s president, Donna Harris, had to be rescued from the ledge of her second floor office after the blast. “You could see straight through the building,” she told NBC News. “Everything started coming down. My shoes were blown off, and we were taking in all of the dust and the debris,” she said.

“I just was in shock, literally in shock,” Harris said. “It’s a hole that I feel in every core of my being.”

