Navicent Health settles for $2.5 million in fraud claims

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Navicent Health is settling for more than $2.5 million in a fraud claim.

According to a release from the United States Attorney Middle District of Georgia, The Medical Center, Navicent Health agreed to pay $2,549,742 in fixing allegations that it violated the False Claims Act and Georgia False Medicaid Claims.

The 27-month investigation into the hospital’s ambulance billing practices, came after a whist-blower lawsuit was filed by a former paramedic. The U.S. Attorney says the settlement concerns the hospital submitting bills for ambulance trips that were either unnecessary or inflated.

The claims are allegations only, nothing has officially been proven.

Navicent Health’s General Counsel, Ken Banks, shared this statement with 41NBC in response to the settlement:

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement on this issue that avoids costly litigation and does not include any admission of liability. We fully cooperated with the government throughout this process. We will continue to focus on improving our procedures. Our delivery of high quality patient care was not affected by this issue. .”

The former paramedic, Andre Valentine, will receive a share of the settlement payment.