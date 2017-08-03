Man Allegedly Held Woman, Children Captive in Home for Years

Kariem Ali Muhammad Moore Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office

Police say the woman, 32, is Moore’s girlfriend, and that the 8-year-old and 11-year old children are their kids. The mother told police she and the children were not held in bondage inside the home, but that Moore did not allow them to leave.

Neighbors seem to corroborate the story that the mother and her kids were hidden inside the home for some time, and a police spokesman told

the Fredericksburg Freelance-Star that the caller who requested the welfare check was concerned that nobody had seen or heard from any of the family members in a while.

“I have never seen that lady and those kids since they moved into that house and that was before last summer because the grass was really tall,” a neighbor who did not wish to be identified

told NBC Washington.

The neighbor added that Moore once told her his girlfriend was handicapped, and that she assumed Moore lived alone.

The woman is now at a local medical facility, receiving treatment for health conditions that have been left untreated for years,

NBC affiliate WWBT reported. The kids, who police said have never been to school, also received treatment, and are now with family members.

No missing persons reports were ever filed for the family, Lt. Carey said, and police have not yet confirmed if the mother remained in contact with her family during the time she claims she was held captive.

Moore is being held without bond on three counts of abduction by force, intimidation or deception, and one count or assault and battery, authorities said.