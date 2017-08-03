Macon-Bibb commissioners approve funding for two group homes

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Middle Georgia organization is building two homes for people with developmental disabilities. Macon-Bibb commissioners approved funding $758,123 for River Edge Behavioral Health and Georgia Behavioral Health Services.

For decades, River Edge has helped thousands of people who face disabilities. It’s continuing to do so by building two houses where 8 people could live a life where the word disability doesn’t exist. River Edge has more than a dozen group homes throughout Middle Georgia.

Hegin McDonald, a 26-year-old with a developmental disability, has lived in one of the newest house for almost a year. It’s located on Maynard Street in Macon. Before moving to the house, he was in and out of hospitals.

“It’s a normal house that’s what I like about it, it’s not like a hospital,” said McDonald.

He has his own room and three other roommates, who also have developmental disabilities.

“It’s given them the opportunity to have a place of their own, a place to be a part of the community,” said River Edge Residential Coordinator, Lara Walton. “They may not be able to totally function on their own, but need a little addition from staff.”

Residents have 24-hour care every day. Four employees alternate shifts to provide assistance.

“We do have staff in this home, to nudge them to be the best they can be and meet their daily needs,” said Walton.

The two new houses are going to be built on Anthony Road and Telfair Street. Each house will have room for four residents, providing a home for 8 total. The homes are expected to be complete by next year.