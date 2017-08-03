How College Friends Stay Friendly After Founding Companies Together

Dan Soviero, left, and Nick Martin, right, were friends and former lacrosse teammates before starting their business together. Jessica Leigh Photography

They have a shared vision and definition of success

Soviero and Martin decided off the bat that money was not their goal; instead, both wanted to use their company as a vehicle to foster leaders and create a chain reaction whereby those leaders inspire leadership in others. “We spent hours and hours in high-intensity conversations on this topic — the business’ success doesn’t scratch the surface of what we can accomplish,” said Soviero. “Nick and I knew we could just sell lacrosse balls and we could walk away with $1.5 to $2 million a year, but that’s not what we wanted out of our lives. We sacrificed that to challenge each other further. We shot ourselves in the foot to make a better play.”

Soviero both dropped out of school to focus on Signature Lacrosse (though both say they intend to finish school in the future). It’s good to know well before that point whether partners are willing to make that kind of sacrifice, and what milestones the business needs to hit, be it revenue or otherwise, Issen advised.

The had ground rules

No matter how smooth things are at the beginning, or how close you are as friends, there are bound to be times when you disagree and things get heated. Figuring out the rules of engagement ahead of time will help prevent those disagreements from getting personal.“We decided that if we’re at a point where there’s no consensus, and we’re just going in circles, we’d have a two-to-one vote; If two of us agreed on something, the other one had to accept it,” said Fischel-Bock. “Making this formal early on took the heat off our personal lives.”

The most important rule is to “be a good guy,” Martin said, with Soviero adding, “There’s a big element of not being a dirt bag.”

They make time to still hang out as friends

Getting a business off the ground means sacrificing other extracurriculars and even sleep. And while partners often work around the clock, taking it out of the office can be a boon to the friendship.

“You’re married to your business, you’re married to your business partner,” said Danish Dhamani, 22,

who co-founded Orai, an app to aid in public speaking, with friend Paritosh Gupta at Drexel University. “If you can’t do basic friend stuff together, you can’t go into business. We do all kinds of activities together — camping, canoeing, wall climbing, you name it.”

Fischel-Bock agreed. “We try to plan a day together at the beach or by the pool.” She said. “When we hang out outside of work, we have a strict no work-talk rule. It reminds us why we are friends and keeps things separate.”

For Soviero and Martin, there is no separation. Even the gym turns into an office. “We go to the gym every night, get pumped, get a steam in, but even that time is spent discussing the business,” said Soviero, with Martin adding, “Even though it seems like downtime, there’s nothing that Dan and I do that isn’t focused on moving forward.”