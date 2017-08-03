Gray Fire Dept. encouraging recycling to raise money for burn victims

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Gray Fire Department recycled more than 450 pounds of aluminum cans to raise money for the Southeastern Firefighters Burn Foundation Wednesday.

The foundation, located in Augusta helps families of burn patients who are at the burn hospital there.

“It’s a direct investment back in the community because if someone that you know or love is injured or burnt and they wind up at the burn hospital in Augusta, it provides for those families to spend time and support that victim,” Chief Max Wood said.

All the recycling raises about $2,000 a year. The big red bin sits at the Gray Fire Station under the big water tank in downtown Gray.