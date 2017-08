WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A four year-old child in Warner Robins is in the hospital after accidentally shooting himself.

Warner Robins Police say the child was taken to Houston Medical Center earlier this afternoon for a self inflicted gunshot wound to the leg.

Officers believe the gun was discharged inside of a car, but they’re still investigating. The child’s condition is unknown.

They’re asking anyone with any information to contact Detective Jeff Herb at 478-302-5380.