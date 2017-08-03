Filmmaker Finds Lead Russian Doping Scientist

Dr. Grigory Rodchenkov talks with filmmaker Bryan Fogel in the new documentary, “Icarus.” Courtesy of Netflix

For years, Rodchenkov was instrumental in Russia’s government-funded doping program. His program allowed Russia to overwhelm the competition during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, where Russia won 33 medals.

At almost the same time that Fogel approached Rodchenkov, Russia was coming under increased international scrutiny for cheating. The overlap between the Russian doping program and its official anti-doping office led to international investigations by the World Anti-Doping Agency, and the International Olympics Committee. When their investigations were completed, more than one hundred Russian athletes were banned from the 2016 Olympic games in Rio.

In the fallout, Rodchenkov became a scapegoat for state-sponsored action.

“Essentially he was doing his job and his job was to help Russian athletes dope and avoid positive detection and to that extent there was never anti-doping in Russia,” said Fogel.

In the film, Fogel is seen accompanying Rodchenkov as he talks to Western journalists and lawyers, confirming allegations of Russian cheating. Rodchenkov’s confession came at a cost. Today, he’s a part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s witness-protection program over fears that Russia may want to cause him harm for exposing their doping program.