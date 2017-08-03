Family Wants Woman in Texting-Suicide Case Locked Up for Decades

Defendant Michelle Carter listens to testimony at Taunton District Court in Taunton, Massachusetts, June 8, 2017. Charles Krupa / AP

Carter was 30 miles away at the time of the suicide and did not physically force Roy to follow through with the suicide, the defense team argued during the trial.

Cataldo said during the trial that Carter was a troubled teen who was on Celexa, a treatment for depression, which can trigger side effects like irrational thinking, irritability and poor impulse control.

Because Roy and Carter were teens at the time of Roy’s death, another added layer of irrational thinking is in play, Gertner said.

“There’s a substantial body of neuroscience that talks about the judgment of 17- and 18-year-olds, that suggests that whoever they are at this point is very different than who they are later on,” Gertner said.

Despite her own mental health struggles, Moniz said Carter had a responsibility to take action to stop a life-threatening risk.

Gertner said Moniz’s ruling is interesting because he determined Carter should have intervened knowing that Roy was in the process of suicide.

“The judge found she should have intervened, and that’s also an unusual finding. What people don’t realize is, we don’t require people to intervene during a crime,” Gertner said. “In Massachusetts … you have no legal obligation to intervene.”

She added that Carter’s case opens up a host of questions about the legality of assisted suicide, for which there is no statute in the state of Massachusetts.

“Assisted suicide is someone who assisted, it’s never just words. In this situation, the young man set up the carbon monoxide, he bought the materials,” Gertner said. “Words, usually just words, are not sufficient [to prove manslaughter].”

Following the verdict in June, the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts denounced Moniz’s decision in a statement released shortly after the verdict.

“This conviction exceeds the limits of our criminal laws and violates free speech protections guaranteed by the Massachusetts and U.S. Constitutions,” Matthew Segal, legal director at the ACLU of Massachusetts, said. “If allowed to stand, Ms. Carter’s conviction could chill important and worthwhile end-of-life discussions between loved ones across the Commonwealth.”

But Gertner said the First Amendment implications are complex, and speech in the United States is not protected in all situations.

Carter had a bench trial, meaning Moniz heard the case and decided whether or not Carter was guilty — not a jury. Gertner said that the decision to have a bench trial was an opportunity for the defense to avoid a jury being swayed by emotion, but judges can also be subjected to the emotionality of a case, not just the letter of the law.

“I was a judge for 17 years, and an emotional element always plays a role,” she said. “So you wonder if the starkness of the things she said in the midst of the suicide moved the judge. [The defense] wanted to minimize [the emotion] by having a judge trial, but judges are human beings.”

Because the decision of both guilt and punishment ultimately falls on Moniz’s shoulders, Gertner reasoned that the judge could have decided he would find Carter guilty of a crime but not punish her harshly due to the unusual circumstances.

“I don’t know this judge at all, but it’s like cutting the baby in half,” Gertner said. “You did something wrong, but on the other hand I understand you were a troubled teen yourself and this is going to scar you for the rest of your life. We don’t anticipate [Carter] will do this again, and the sentence will predict that.”

The Roy family did not respond to NBC News’ request for comment on Carter’s sentencing.