EPA Chief Backtracks on Delaying Obama-Era Emissions Rules

A view of the Los Angeles city skyline as heavy smog shrouds the city in California on May 31, 2015. MARK RALSTON / AFP/Getty Images

Still, the EPA’s statement said Pruitt may at some point once again use his “delay authority and all other authority legally available” to ensure regulations “are founded on sound policy and the best available information.”

Republicans in Congress are pushing for a broader rewrite of the ozone rules. A House bill approved last month seeks to delay implementation of the 2015 rules at least eight years. The measure has not yet been brought to a vote in the Senate.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who led the coalition of states that sued the EPA this week, said the group intends to keep up the legal pressure.

“The EPA’s reversal — following our lawsuits — is an important win for the health and safety of those 6.7 million New Yorkers, and the over 115 million Americans directly impacted by smog pouring into their communities,” Schneiderman said.

New York was joined in the case by California, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington, and the District of Columbia.

Ground-level ozone is created when common pollutants emitted by cars, power plants, oil refineries, chemical plants and other sources react in the atmosphere to sunlight. The resulting smog can cause serious breathing problems among sensitive groups of people, contributing to thousands of premature deaths each year.

Public health advocates and environmentalists cheered Pruitt’s surprising change of course.

“It’s disturbing how much pressure it took to get this commonsense step from the guy in charge of protecting the air we breathe,” said Lori Ann Burd of the Center for Biological Diversity. “We’ve got to keep fighting the Trump administration’s ideological crusade to pander to polluters and special interests.”