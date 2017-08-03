Construction for new senior center underway in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Seniors living in Macon-Bibb County will soon have a place to hang out and enjoy fun activities.

County commissioners held a groundbreaking for a new senior center that will be located in downtown Macon at Central City Park.

“I feel wonderful. We have waited a long time so it’s finally coming to pass,” says Glorious Nixon who is a senior.

President of the senior citizen’s center Robert Curry Jr. says, “It’s a new beginning. It’s been rough, it’s been tough but through all of the trials and tribulations, I’m happy for the elderly people.”

The center will give senior citizens a chance to do what they love.

“I’m a dress maker. We sew and exercise,” Nixon adds.

In addition, it will provide services that are available for seniors.

“If they need glasses, if they need energy assistance, if they need help with social security, if they need help with their husband’s VA or their wife’s VA pension, you know it should be a one stop shop,” Curry explains.

It will cost $2,229,000 to construct the new facility. Commissioners voted to name the new building in honor of fellow Commissioner Elaine Lucas. They said its because she dedicated so much time into what will be known as Elaine H. Lucas Senior Center. She credits senior citizens who have also contributed to the success.

Commissioner Elaine Lucas says, “I’m proud of them, I’m proud to have been a part of it. They cooperated with us. They helped to support the SPLOST, the passage of that SPLOST . We are just grateful, so thankful and we look forward to going into the future and expanding.”

The senior center is one of three enhancements coming to central city park. the other two are a new skate park and upgrades at the sports fields. It will cost 15 million dollars to complete all three.

The construction should be complete by next year.