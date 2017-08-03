Coach’s Corner: Jamey Watson of the Westfield Hornets

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In 2016, the Westfield Hornets struggled on the field with a 1-9 record. Despite that, they found themselves in the playoffs only to lose to Valwood 38-14.

This will be Jamey Watson’s second season as head coach.

OFFENSE:

Five starters will be back from last year.

They will need to find a replacement at quarterback.

Four offensive linemen will also need to be replaced.

DEFENSE:

There will be a lot of new faces for the Hornets on the defensive side of the ball.

They will need to lean on their more experienced secondary.

FIRST GAME: August 18th at Southland.