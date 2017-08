MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Cricket is a four-month-old kitten who has an abundance of energy!

She loves to play, but also loves affection. She would pair well with older kids and other cats.

If you’d like to adopt Cricket or any of the other cats at Kitty City Cat Rescue, stop by the new location at 4530 Knight Road in Macon. For more information, head to their Facebook page or give them a call at 478-305-7799.