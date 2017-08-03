6 Arrested During Protest of Maui Solar Telescope

This Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, photo released by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shows a convoy led by a half dozen police vehicles en route to Haleakala National Park, in Maui, Hawaii. AP

Ahia and Johnson said police used too much force on the man who was taken to an emergency room. He was “taken down” by at least five officers, Johnson said. The man fell to his face onto the asphalt, he said.

“He was literally knocked out,” said protester Kaukaohu Wahilani.

“They were using force against non-violent protectors,” said protester Iwiulaokalani Keohokapu.

Police didn’t immediately respond to allegations of excessive force.

Some protesters threw themselves in front of trailer tires, police later said in a statement: “After repeated warnings and requests by police to desist, officers had to forcibly remove the protesters from in front of the truckers and the trailer tires.”

Ahia and Johnson said they oppose the telescope in honor of their ancestors and their deceased 2-year-old daughter, Hina.

“As a lineal descendant from Maui, I have a kuleana (responsibility) to protect Haleakala and our sacred sites,” Ahia said. “We don’t really consider this a defeat. … “We’ll live to see the time when there are no more telescopes on our sacred sites.”

