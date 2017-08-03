$10 million in bonds approved for Monroe County hospital

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Monroe County Commission approved $10 million in bonds to alleviate costs and fund renovations at the Monroe County Hospital  Wednesday night.

The hospital’s chairman, Tony Ussery, says the bond money was jointly approved by the hospital authority and county commission. According to Ussery, it’s another step in saving and renovating the hospital.

Monroe County residents voted “YES” earlier in the year on a referendum that would keep the Monroe County Hospital from closing.

Renovation plans have been sent to the state for approval and construction should begin in September.

Ussery believes more patients will visit the hospital once renovations are complete.

