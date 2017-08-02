Woman arrested for stealing from Warner Robins gas stations

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins Police Department caught a young woman who robbed and burglarized two gas stations Wednesday.

19-year-old Aniya Green walked into the Bi Lo on Green Street, pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money. As Green tried to leave, the clerk pressed an emergency button that locked the door. According to police, Green shot the glass door and fled.

About five hours later, officers received a call about a burglary at the Citgo on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. When they arrived, the found Green inside the store.

She was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery, Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree, and Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree.