What's Behind Russian Plans for Huge Military Exercises

Russian soldiers participate in a military exercise at the Baltic Fleet’s Khmelyovka training center in the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad in September 2009 Konstantin Zavrazhin / Getty Images

Pentagon spokesperson Lt. Col. Michelle Baldanza said: “Russia has conducted several large-scale snap exercises along NATO’s Eastern flank with little to no notice and in a non-transparent manner.”

The last Zapad exercise, in 2013, featured “more than 75,000 men, who were engaged in simulated operations in the air, on land and at sea,” according to

a report by The Jamestown Foundation, a Washington-based research institute.

For comparison, last year 24 NATO members held

a military exercise named “Anakonda,” which included more than 31,000 service members.

Whatever the number, the exercises come against the backdrop of

several close encounters between Russian and NATO aircraft and ships in recent years.

“There’s always a possibility for miscalculation when that’s going on,” Gen. Curtis M. Scaparrotti, NATO’s supreme allied commander, told reporters last month, referring to these near-misses.

“I think that’s the importance of transparency, particularly on Russia’s part, to tell us about [the Zapad] exercise: What should we expect to see, what is the size of them, where will they operate?” he said.

What’s also unclear, according to some Western analysts, are Putin’s motives.

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov has dismissed as “nonsense in its purest form” any suggestion that the Kremlin is using the drills for anything other than defense.

But many Western experts say that Russian exercises are often used to disguise other objectives. Most notably, Russia’s war with Georgia in 2008 and annexation of Crimea in 2014 both followed military exercises that allowed Moscow to move troops into key locations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin watches the closing stage of Zapad 2013 at the Gozhsky firing range in Grodno, Belarus. RIA Novosti / Reuters

“These large-scale exercises … served as a means to obscure the movement of Russian units into the conflict zone,” according to

the report by The Jamestown Foundation following the Zapad 2013 exercise.

One theory is that this year’s drill could be used by Russia to “leave troops behind” in Belarus in order to give Moscow a more-advanced forward base in Europe, according to Giles at Chatham House.

He described the exercise as “a hot topic and it’s going to get hotter and hotter” as it approaches.