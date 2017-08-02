Two Missing After Explosion at Minneapolis School

Former Minnehaha Academy employees Elizabeth Van Pilsum, left, and Rick Olson, center, react after an explosion. David Joles / Star Tribune via AP

“It sounded like a freight door shutting. It sounded like a large door shutting, and at the same time the lights went out and there was some debris that fell from the ceiling, so we just got out as fast as possible,” he said. “It didn’t sound that bad on the inside of the gym, but coming outside it was a lot worse.”

About a dozen students who were in upper school gym but all are OK, according to Sara Jacobson, executive director of institutional advancement at the school.

City records show that Eagan-based Master Mechanical Inc. was issued a permit on June 7 for “gas piping and hooking up meter” at the address. Ryan Larsen, a financial officer with the company, told the Star Tribune: “We’ve got people on the site there. They are figuring it out.”

Gov. Mark Dayton released a statement saying his office is in continuous contact with city officials about the situation. Dayton said the state “will provide any and all resources necessary” to help first responders and ensure everyone is safe.

The Minneapolis Fire Department initially tweeted that one fatality was reported, but Tyner later said that fire officials were backing off that statement.