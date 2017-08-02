Prince Philip Bows Out, Retires From Public Duties

Britain’s Prince Philip walks along the Parade. Yui Mok / Pool via AFP – Getty Images

Nonetheless, the queen has described him as a crucial figure during her long reign.

“He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years,” Elizabeth said in a rare personal tribute to Philip made in a speech marking their 50th wedding anniversary in 1997.

For his final solo appearance on Wednesday, Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, will attend a parade of Royal Marines at Buckingham Palace and meet servicemen who have taken part in a 1,664 mile race to raise money for the Royal Marine’s Charity.

Buckingham Palace has said that Philip may choose to accompany Elizabeth at certain events in the future.