Prince Philip Bows Out, Retires From Public Duties

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Image: Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in his role as Captain General, Royal Marines, attends a Parade

Britain’s Prince Philip walks along the Parade. Yui Mok / Pool via AFP – Getty Images

Nonetheless, the queen has described him as a crucial figure during her long reign.

“He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years,” Elizabeth said in a rare personal tribute to Philip made in a speech marking their 50th wedding anniversary in 1997.

For his final solo appearance on Wednesday, Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, will attend a parade of Royal Marines at Buckingham Palace and meet servicemen who have taken part in a 1,664 mile race to raise money for the Royal Marine’s Charity.

Buckingham Palace has said that Philip may choose to accompany Elizabeth at certain events in the future.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Macon Mayhem want to bring another Championship to Macon
39 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Macon Mayhem want to bring another Championship to Macon
Read More»
Medical Monday: Tips to help you sleep better at night
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Medical Monday: Tips to help you sleep better at night
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Woman in Texting-Suicide Case Could Get Light Sentence
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»