How to prepare for the total solar eclipse

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -In few weeks, the moon will pass between the sun and earth, creating a beautiful image, known as a total solar eclipse. Middle Georgia will have quite a view.

The last time a solar eclipse happened in the United States, Jimmy Carter was president, but there hasn’t been one like this since 1918.

“It’s a pretty big deal, mainly because we get it exclusively,” said Museum of Arts and Sciences Curator Paul Fisher.

Fisher says the total solar eclipse will go from Oregon all across the middle of the country to Tennessee and North Georgia to South Carolina. He says Middle Georgia won’t get a full view of the solar ring.

“We’re going to get about 96 to 97 of the solar disk covered,” said Fisher. “So it’s definitely going to be getting dark here and it’s going to get cooler and it will still be an impressive event even if you don’t go to the path of totality (area with a full view of the eclipse)

Before you head out to see the view, you need to make sure you’re protected.

“Typically when you’re viewing the eclipse, you need to have a pair of safety glasses or you need to be using a filter,” said Sherry Singleton, Museum Director of Communications. “It’s super important because you can burn your eyes and it can cause blindness.”

Be on the lookout for the ISO certification on the back of the glasses. You can purchase a pair at the Museum of Arts and Sciences. Once you have those, you’re ready to see the show.

“You’ll actually see things that you don’t expect to see,” said Fisher. “Like you’ll see when the eclipse shines through the leaves of a tree a lot of times, it’ll make little images of the eclipse on the ground. So that’ll get the hairs on the back of your neck and get you goosebumps.”

It’s 2 minute event, you don’t want to miss.

“It starts to get darker, and it starts to get cooler and it begins to feel very foreign and alien and strange, but very fun,” said Fisher.

Fisher says the eclipse is starting around 12:10 PM in Macon, but you won’t see the eclipse until after 1 PM. The Museum of Arts and Sciences is hosting a party on the 21st, they’ll have activities and show a live stream of the eclipse in it’s planetarium.