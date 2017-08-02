Macon Mayhem want to bring another Championship to Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Erik Evenson, the Director of Broadcasting for the Macon Mayhem came to the 41-Today studio. He says season ticket sales are up and how the Mayhem want to draw new fans to attend their games. He also spoke about how star player Dennis Sicard and the main core of players are all coming back to make another championship run in the Southern Professional Hockey League. The new season begins at home in Macon on October 2oth. Watch the interview.