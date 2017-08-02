Jury Awards Wedding Photog $1M Over Couple's 'Smear Campaign'

Photographer Andrea Polito. Courtesy Andrea Polito

After the interview aired, Polito was criticized on social media. The Moldovans said in 2015 that some of the social media comments were from fake profiles, according to the station.

But the couple did admit to posting messages on Instagram before and after the interview that said, “Excited to be on NBC” and “justice is served,” according to the station.

Andrew Moldovan said in 2015 that they just wanted their album and “neither of us ever hoped her business is ruined, nor do we even want that,” NBC Dallas-Fort Worth reported.

Wishnew told the station that “Ms. Polito hopes this verdict will reinforce her attempts to repair her reputation, while also sending a message that freedom of speech does not mean freedom from consequences.”

Polito said in an interview with

The Washington Post published Tuesday that the Moldovans’ complaints caused her to empty her savings and retirement accounts and stop shooting events.

“For two and a half years I walked around my daughter’s school feeling ashamed and embarrassed,” she said. “They know I’ve won now.”