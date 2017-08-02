Healthy and Easy Meals Your Teen Can Learn to Make

As a parent, you may worry that your kid will be subsisting on late-night junk food once they’re out of your house and on their own.

There may be a fair amount of snacking, but by making sure they have a few recipes they can make on their own, you can rest assured that they are at least capable of preparing and feeding themselves a nutritious meal. And hopefully, the next time you talk and you ask “Have you eaten anything green today?” the answer will be “Yes, and it was a vegetable, too.”

More from Parent Toolkit: How to Help Your Teen Manage Their Money

Grain and Veggie Bowls

Burrito bowls, taco bowls, Buddha bowls, goddess bowls, quinoa bowls, whatever you call it, bowls are a great option for lunch, dinner, or healthier snacking. While restaurants from fast food (Chipotle burrito bowl) to higher-end (The Ribbon in NYC) have gotten on the bowl bandwagon, these concoctions don’t require eating out to get a ton of nutrients in a convenient package at home, or in a dorm room. The best part about bowls is you can easily swap any of the ingredients and have a completely different meal.

Start with these basic ingredients for one serving:

1/2 cup cooked grain

1 cup vegetables

1/2 cup protein

1 tablespoon sauce

Make these swaps for a burrito bowl:

1/2 cup brown rice

1 cup mix of peppers, mushrooms, spinach, and tomatoes

1/2 cup black beans, pinto beans, or shredded chicken

1 tablespoon chipotle hot sauce or salsa

To boost the flavor while keeping it healthy, add ancho chili powder a little at a time until you get a bolder taste and/or add a squeeze of lime to the rice

Make these swaps for a Mediterranean bowl:

1/2 cup couscous

1 cups mix of tomatoes, broccoli, cucumbers, and olives

1/2 cup chickpeas

1 tablespoon tahini (ground up sesame seeds) or plain yogurt mixed with lemon juice and garlic powder

Make these swaps for an Asian-inspired bowl:

1/2 cup brown rice noodles

1 cup mixed bok choy, cauliflower, and/or sweet potato

1/4 cup cashews or 1/2 cup tofu

1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce with 1/2 teaspoon ginger mixed with juice from half a lime

More from Parent Toolkit: How to Talk Consent with Young Adults

Ramen

Ramen has its place in the diets of many young adults simply because it’s inexpensive and easy to make. But it doesn’t have to fall into the junk food category. Some simple additions can take a cup of noodles into a full and healthy meal without adding too much time or effort. One simple way to make it healthier is to always throw away that sodium-filled flavor packet, or only use a small amount of it. Those packets can contain a lot of sodium, putting you over your daily limit easily.

Traditional ramen

Add 1 cup of vegetables to any flavor ramen, try bok choy, bean sprouts, scallions, and corn for a traditional version

Add 1/2 cup pre-cooked pork or sausage or add a soft-boiled egg to get more protein

Egg Drop Soup

Just before your timer is up on the microwave, crack an egg into the ramen and continue cooking until the egg is cooked

Add 1 cup of vegetables like scallions, spinach, and/or green beans to add a serving of vegetables

Pair the egg drop soup with a sandwich for a more complete meal.

Peanut Noodles

Make the ramen the way you normally would, but add a big spoonful of peanut butter and chili sauce

Add pre-cooked chicken strips or edamame and 1 cup shredded carrots or cooked broccoli

Visit Parent Toolkit to read the rest of this story.