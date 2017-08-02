Commissioner worried about condition of high school track

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A commissioner and parent is raising concerns about the condition of the Jones County High School track.

Jones County Commissioner Daylon Martin says the track is unsafe.

“I’m genuinely concerned because I know our kids can perform well with the proper facilities,” Martin said.

One of the problems, is the long jump runway and sand-pit.

“I don’t remember the last time the pit had sand added,” Martin said.

More than 100 Jones County athletes use the track during the season, one of which will be Martin’s daughter.

“Both of my nieces were hurt on this track,” Martin said. “[They’re] still recovering from the effects of this track.”

Martin walked around the track, pointing out areas that need a revamp – grass growing out of the track, cracks in the concrete and misaligned lanes.

"I recognize this is after the track season but you should not have grass growing in the middle of your track," Martin said.

The school’s athletic director, Barry Veal, says upgrades to the track are on the Jones County Board of Education’s agenda, but first the board needs to see how much it would cost.

So Martin, who’s tried to get a track built himself through commission, is left waiting.

“It’ll take the Board of Education to make the investment, much like football, baseball or any other sport,” Martin said.

Martin is left hoping the board of education will find the money, to make the track safer and help Jones County’s track athletes a better place to train and compete.