Coach’s Corner: Kevin Kinsler of the Northside Eagles

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Northside Eagles finished 11-3 in 2016.

Their seasons ended with a 22-7 loss to Tucker in the semi-finals.

Northside, Coffee, Houston County, Valdosta, and Lee County will all play in Region 1-6A

This is the 8th season for head coach Kevin Kinsler with the Eagles.

OFFENSE:

The Eagles will have to replace several key players, including QB Tobias Oliver, WR Jaylan Sandifer, and OL Caleb Kelly.

Only three starters returning from last year: OL’s Ham Williams and Josh Herring, and ATH Marcus Jolly.

DEFENSE:

Five starters will be back for the defense, which kept opponents to 10 points or fewer eight times last season.

Will have to replace LB Kam Burnett, their leading tackler.

Returning players include DL Braxton Golden, LB Kameron Tate, DB Marcelle Griffin, and DB Armand Childs.

FIRST GAME: August 18th versus Warner Robins at McConnell-Talbert Stadium.