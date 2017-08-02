Coach’s Corner: Kevin Kinsler of the Northside Eagles

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Northside Eagles finished 11-3 in 2016.
Their seasons ended with a 22-7 loss to Tucker in the semi-finals.
Northside, Coffee, Houston County, Valdosta, and Lee County will all play in Region 1-6A
This is the 8th season for head coach Kevin Kinsler with the Eagles.
OFFENSE:
- The Eagles will have to replace several key players, including QB Tobias Oliver, WR Jaylan Sandifer, and OL Caleb Kelly.
- Only three starters returning from last year: OL’s Ham Williams and Josh Herring, and ATH Marcus Jolly.
DEFENSE:
- Five starters will be back for the defense, which kept opponents to 10 points or fewer eight times last season.
- Will have to replace LB Kam Burnett, their leading tackler.
- Returning players include DL Braxton Golden, LB Kameron Tate, DB Marcelle Griffin, and DB Armand Childs.
FIRST GAME: August 18th versus Warner Robins at McConnell-Talbert Stadium.