B.S. Report: The future is now for the Braves

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Almost two months ago the Braves called up Sean Newcomb to replace Bartolo Colon in the starting rotation.

Newcomb has now made nine starts and he’s done well. In a way, the promotion of Newcomb was a sign that the rebuild was turning the corner. Newcomb impressed the fans and many hope he can stay in the rotation for years to come.

Tuesday night – there was yet another sign the Braves are turning the corner. The Braves had two kids make their major league debuts. First, Lucas Sims was called up to replace Jaime Garcia in the rotation. Then, the Braves made the long-awaited switch at second base. Ozzie Albies is the new second baseman for the Braves. Sims is 23. Albies is 20. The struggles the Braves have had the last two weeks allow us all to remember this team is rebuilding.

They now need to give the kids the chance. Sims was great in his first start. The Braves need to give him these next two months to show what he can do. Sims is not Atlanta’s best pitching prospect. In fact, he might not be one of the best seven or eight pitching prospects the Braves have. But Bims was Atlanta’s first round pick five years ago. He has over 650 minor league innings, and he made great strides this year in Triple-A. We need to see what Sims can do. He’s got competition, with plenty of pitchers who are even more highly-rated than he is, so Sims must do well in his audition.

As for Albies, he was not traded before Monday’s deadline and the Braves will now give him a chance to prove he’s ready. Albies is only five-foot-eight – if that – and he’s a switch hitter who can play second and short. He has made great improvements as he has climbed the minor league ladder. This little guy has a little pop, as he showed with his nine home runs in Triple-A. At some point soon, Albies will be rejoined by Dansby Swanson. Yes, he struggled and probably deserved the demotion, but the Braves need to see him with Albies in the middle infield. If the Braves can get Swanson on track, they’ve got a great nucleus of talent. And don’t forget Johan Camargo, who might move back to third base if Swanson is recalled.

Plus, there’s this – the Braves have one of the best prospects in baseball in Triple-A. Ronald Acuna is just 19 years old, but he’s almost ready. He’s another Andruw Jones – a five-tool player – who can hit, hit for power, run, throw and field his position. When Acuna comes up, maybe in a few weeks, the Braves are going to perhaps have the best young talent in baseball. And, that’s only the beginning. The Braves have more pitching prospects than any other team in the sport.

So, forget about the playoffs this year. Instead, enjoy the young players the Braves are bringing up. They may make mistakes. They will mess up. But these kids are the future of this team. And the future will look a lot better than what we’ve watched the last few years.