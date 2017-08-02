Ara Parseghian, Legendary Former Notre Dame Coach, Dies at 94

In this Aug. 31, 1964, file photo, Notre Dame football coach Ara Parseghian and team captain Jim Carroll (60) lead the team out onto the field in Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. South Bend Tribune / AP

Parseghian was awarded an honorary degree by Notre Dame for his efforts to fight multiple sclerosis, which afflicted his daughter, Karan, and Niemann-Pick type C disease, which claimed the life of three grandchildren. The Ara Parseghian Medical Research Foundation raised more than $40 million for research on Niemann-Pick type C disease.

“As you move through life, it’s not going to be a bright sunshiny day every day. You’re going to have disappointments. But how you handle those disappointments is the important thing for you and everybody that’s around you. That’s what I found from being not only a player, but also a coach,” Parseghian said in 2012, when he was honored by the National College Football Awards Association with the Contribution to College Football Award for his work off the field.

He shocked the college football world when he left coaching, and although his name frequently came up for NFL and college jobs, he never returned to the sideline.

When Parseghian took over as coach in 1964, there was talk about Notre Dame’s best days being behind it. He brushed away concerns that the academic standards were too tough and the Irish couldn’t compete with the likes of warm-weather powers Southern California, Alabama and Texas.

The Irish were coming off a 2-7 finish in 1963 under Joe Kuharich when Notre Dame made a change. Parseghian was the first Notre Dame coach in 46 years without ties to the school. After his first game, a 31-7 victory over Wisconsin, Parseghian had the Irish ranked in the top 10 for the first time in three years. By early November, the Irish were still undefeated and ranked No. 1 for the first time in a decade. He brought the Irish within 93 seconds of a national championship in his first season before losing in the finale to USC.

He’ll be most remembered for Notre Dame’s 10-10 tie against second-ranked Michigan State in 1966 — the so-called Game of the Century — and a 24-23 victory over top-ranked Alabama in the 1973 Sugar Bowl. Both led to national championships and are still talked about decades later.

“I don’t think I was a miracle man,” Parseghian said in 2001. “Neither were Lou Holtz or Frank Leahy. We all found ways to win.”

Critics said Parseghian couldn’t win the big games, pointing to the loss to USC in 1964, that famous tie against the Spartans and Notre Dame’s 0-4-2 record against USC from 1967-72. But he finished with a 95-17-4 record.

Among the star players he coached were tight end Dave Casper, defensive ends Alan Page and Ross Browner, linebacker Jim Lynch, offensive guard Gerry DiNardo and quarterbacks Terry Hanratty and Joe Theismann.

“I’ve always been in awe of the man,” Theismann said in 2004. “I’ve always felt uncomfortable in his presence. I’ve always looked at him in a regal way.”

Parseghian, who was born in Akron, Ohio, and served in the Navy, went 36-35-1 at Northwestern and 39-6-1 in five seasons at Miami of Ohio. At Miami, Parseghian played under Sid Gillman, renowned for his innovations in the game. With the Cleveland Browns in 1948-49, he played for Paul Brown until an injury ended his playing career. His first coaching job was as an assistant to Woody Hayes at Miami.

In 2007, Notre Dame unveiled a statue of Parseghian pumping his right fist as he sits atop the shoulders of three players after the win over Texas in the Cotton Bowl. The former coach said he didn’t like the idea of a statue until he saw it.

“He had a mythic persona on campus,” Jenkins said at the unveiling.

Parseghian spent his winters in Florida and the rest of the year in the South Bend area, watching the Irish closely. Coach Brian Kelly said he used to get a weekly notecard during the season from Parseghian with observations.

“He’ll write a note like he doesn’t want to assume anything, you know what I mean? Like he’s never given any advice, just talking as a Notre Dame fan and alum. Great to just get that communication with him,” Kelly said before the USC game in 2012.

Parseghian often tailgated before games outside Notre Dame Stadium, and then went home to watch the game on TV. He was worried that people at the stadium might misinterpret his reactions. And he could watch the game without being interrupted.

Parseghian is survived by his wife of 68 years, Katie; son Michael and daughter Kriss.