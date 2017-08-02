Activists Reenact Racist Mass Lynching as a Call for Justice

A crowd gathers at the Mt. Perry church near Monroe, Georgia for the funeral services on July 28, 1946, for George Dorsey and Dorothy Malcolm, two of the four African American victims of a lynch mob. The church is about 16 miles from the lynching site. AP file

Denise Duplinski struggled to find words for how the performance made her feel.

“It’s hard to hear those horrible awful words, and deeds … come out of people that look like you and who do it because they look like you,” she said.

“What this really does to me is make me think that lynchings are still going on,” she added, “they’re just called police shootings now.”

Across the room, Tyrone Brooks holds court at his table, eating and reminiscing about civil rights. He said he’s already begun planning for next year’s performance.

“The reenactment is inspirational in a way because it describes the horror of what we endured, but it also is a teaching moment,” he said.

“It’s like, if you don’t learn from this, it can happen again. Those who don’t study their history, those who do not know their history, are doomed to repeat it.”