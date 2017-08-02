96-Year-Old 'Accountant of Auschwitz' Fit for Prison

Former SS officer Oskar Groening sits in the courtroom in Lueneburg, northern Germany, Ronny Hartmann / AP

Groening has remained free pending the appeal and a decision on his fitness for prison. On Wednesday, Kathrin Soefker, a spokeswoman for prosecutors in Hannover, told news agency dpa they have rejected a defense application for a reprieve on serving the sentence.

She said a doctor considers Groening fit to go to prison so long as there’s appropriate medical care. There’s been no formal summons yet for him to start serving his sentence.

The case against Groening related to the period between May and June 1944 — when some 425,000 Hungarian Jews were brought to Auschwitz. At least

300,000 were immediately sent to the gas chambers.

While Groening had spoken

about his time as an SS guard at Hitler’s infamous death camp, he insisted he only witnessed atrocities and did not commit any crimes.

On his first day in court in April, Groening said

he felt morally guilty for his work at Auschwitz but that it was up to the court to determine if he was legally guilty.

His lawyer later said Groening felt

he could “only ask” God for forgiveness because the crimes committed at Auschwitz were “on such a scale that he can’t expect either the victims or their relatives to even think about the question of forgiveness.”

Groening’s trial — 70 years after the liberation of Adolf Hitler’s concentration camps — was likely to be one of Germany’s last Nazi prosecutions. Germany has mounted a last push to bring Nazi criminals to justice, but the suspects and fugitives are aging and many have died.