St. Louis Officer 'Executed' Suspect, Prosecutor Says

Annie Smith, the mother of Anthony Lamar Smith, enters the Carnahan courthouse with activist Anthony Shahid for opening statements in the trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, in St. Louis. Robert Cohen / AP

The shooting happened after Stockley and his partner spotted Smith in a suspected drug transaction in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant.

Police dashboard recordings and two videos show the officers pulled behind Smith’s car. As they got out, Smith backed into the police SUV and sped past Stockley, who was carrying his personal AK-47 rifle that was nearly knocked from his hands. Police have said Stockley was not authorized to carry that weapon on duty.

Stockley fired several shots from his department-issued pistol, breaking the rear window of the Buick, and the chase ensued, with speeds reaching 87 mph. Stockley reported shots being fired. According to court records, he then said, “Going to kill this (expletive), don’t you know it,” — something Bruntrager denied.

The officers eventually rammed their SUV into the back of Smith’s car, causing its air bags to deploy. The officers got out, leading to the fatal encounter.

The courtroom was filled with onlookers, including many people active in protests in nearby Ferguson, Missouri, following the

fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in 2014. Supporters of Stockley were also present. Circuit Judge Timothy Wilson opened the hearing with a warning that any outbursts would not be tolerated.

“Earlier this year, Ringling Brothers Circus died,” the judge said. “It will not be resurrected here.”