Restaurant Report Card: Georgia Bob’s BBQ in Milledgeville

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – There’s plenty to choose from at Georgia Bob’s in Milledgeville!

“You cant go wrong with anything you order,” Jeff Hornsby, the general manager said.

There’s a handful of Georgia Bob’s around Middle Georgia and its consistency that’s keeping them in business.

“We’re best known for our barbecue of course,” Hornsby said. “We sell a ton of chicken salad here.”

It’s Hornsby’s job to make sure the food is good and the place is clean.

“Our employees care, having folks who care, and being on hand here everyday, we’re back there all the time,” Hornsby said. “If you stay on top of it everyday it’s not that big of a deal.”

Georgia Bob’s BBQ in Milledgeville is making the grade this week!

Here are your scores this week:

Roly Poly on New St. – 90

Taste and See Coffee Shop and Gallery on Poplar St. – 92

Fazoli’s on Hwy 96 – 100

My Grandma’s Empanadas on Armed Forces Blvd. – 94

Greek Corner Deli on Cherry St. – 83

Fincher’s Barbecue and Catering on Houston Rd. – 95

Mi Ranchito on Vineville St. – 96

Miss Jackee’s Hotwing Shoppe on Orange St. – 93

Nu-Way Weiners on US HWY 341 – 97

And here’s a restaurant that needs to step it up this week:

Domino’s Pizza on New St. scored a 69.

– unlabeled pizza sauce on counter

– foods at wrong temperature

– no employee health agreement forms