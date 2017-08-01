Red Carpet treatment for some Bibb County School District students as they go back to school

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – More than 24,000 students are back to school today at The Bibb County School District.  Students at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary and Burdell-Hunt Elementary got the Red Carpet treatment. Spokesperson Stephanie Hartley says things are going smoothly. Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones is already making his rounds visiting several area schools.

