MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – More than 24,000 students are back to school today at The Bibb County School District. Students at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary and Burdell-Hunt Elementary got the Red Carpet treatment. Spokesperson Stephanie Hartley says things are going smoothly. Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones is already making his rounds visiting several area schools.
Red Carpet treatment for some Bibb County School District students as they go back to school
Tags: back to school, Bibb County School District, Burdell-Hunt Elementary, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary